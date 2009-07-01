LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The contestants on the 11th season of "Big Brother" include a surfer, neuroscientist, "World of Warcraft" gamer and mixed martial arts fighter.

As guests in a two-story house with dozens of video cameras, they will compete for the CBS reality show's $500,000 grand prize.

This season, the "Big Brother" house will go green with several eco-friendly touches including organic soap in the bathroom, energy-producing exercise bikes in the gym and composting bins in the backyard.

Executive producer Allison Grodner (GROHD'-ner) teased that one of the bedrooms in the house will test the contestants' resolve.

The show premieres July 9.