Michael Jackson's dermatologist, Dr. Arnold Klein, opened up on Wednesday in a new interview with Larry King about whether he fathered Jackson's children.

On CNN's "Larry King Live" Klein repeated the assertion he told "Good Morning America" earlier in the day, saying, "I think to the best of my knowledge I am not the father," but also mentioned that he had "once donated sperm" to a sperm bank. He also pointed out, "It's no one's business."

He said that he wanted the mother of Jackson's children, his former nurse, Debbie Rowe, to be involved in raising them, along with their nanny Grace Rwaramba. He said of Rowe, "She can be a very loving person." He said that the children are the "brightest" and "most well-behaved" children that he's ever met.

When asked if Jackson and Rowe had consummated their brief marriage, Klein responded, "I think they did have sex. Yes, I really do."

Klein also touched on the sleeping drug Diprivan, which is reported to have been found in Jackson's home following his death. "I knew at one point that he was using Diprivan when he was on tour in Germany. He was using it with an anesthesiogist to go to sleep at night." He told King that he discouraged Jackson from using the drug: "I told him specifically the dangers of the Diprivan." He also said he never saw intravenous drug paraphernalia or Diprivan in Jackson's home. "I am very shocked by it but I have to tell you that it's not something that would be unheard of," he said of hearing that the drug was reportedly found in Jackson's home following his death.

He also explained that Jackson's skin became paler over the course of his life due to the skin condition vitiligo, which causes skin to lose pigmentation. He said that after Jackson began to develop patches of de-pigmented skin: "We basically used creams that would even out the skin color." He also said that Michael "was very proud of his black heritage," saying of the treatment, which involved whitening remaining dark patches, "That's ultimately what the decision had to be. … He couldn't really go out in public without looking terribly peculiar."

Klein told King he wants the "carnival atmosphere" following Jackson's death to stop and said he hopes that Jackson is buried in a place where he would have wanted to be buried.



