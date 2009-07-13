LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Michael Jackson's comeback concerts will never happen, but you can still get the T-shirt.

Universal Music Group says merchandise from Jackson's "This Is It" tour, which was set to begin Monday in London, will be available online and at retailers across the United States. Some of the items are available now.

Among the featured merchandise are T-shirts commemorating the first and second nights of the concerts at London's O2 arena, along with belt buckles, caps, sunglasses and mugs.

Jackson died June 25 in Los Angeles while preparing for the 50-date concert tour.