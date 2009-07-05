Entertainment Tonight.

The Jackson family is reportedly planning a private ceremony to remember the King of Pop.

The private funeral service for Michael Jackson will take place on Tuesday morning prior to the public memorial at Staples Center in Los Angeles, the Associated Press reports.

L.A. police told AP that the Jackson family is planning a "private family function" at Forest Lawn Cemetery in the Hollywood Hills, but they have no other details.

