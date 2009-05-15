MIAMI (AP) -- Those little girls who once loved the New Kids On The Block are now adults — with disposable income. The band quickly sold out a three-day Caribbean cruise where they'll perform onboard and mingle.

The group, which reunited after 14 years for a tour and new album in May 2008, will kick off its summer performance schedule with the concert cruise to the Bahamas. They leave Friday afternoon on the Carnival Imagination.

Carnival spokeswoman Cherie Weinstein says about 2,100 people — mostly women in their 20s and 30s — bought tickets to the cruise. She says the trip sold out quickly compared to an average Carnival cruise.

The New Kids On The Block "Full Service" summer tour begins June 4 in Atlanta.