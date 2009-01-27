NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) -- A paramedic has been charged in an alleged plot to extort $25 million from John Travolta after his teenage son suffered a seizure and died at the family's home in the Bahamas. Magistrate Carolita Bethel says 47-year-old Tarino Lightbourne pleaded not guilty Monday to attempting to extort and conspiracy to extort from the actor. Details of the alleged scheme have still not been made public. Prosecutor Bernard Turner is objecting to bail. He says police are looking for a "certain document" and believe they may not find it if Lightbourne is released. A Bahamian senator also accused of extortion has resigned and vowed to prove her innocence. Travolta's 16-year-old son Jett died Jan 2.