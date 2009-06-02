Pete Wentz has one wish for his son, Bronx.

"I hope he gets his looks from his mother," the Fall Out Boy rocker told Usmagazine.com at the DJ Hero Launch event in L.A. Monday.

And according to him, the six-month old baby boy does look like his wife, Ashlee Simpson-Wentz.

"Trust me, he's cute," he blogged in December.

When it comes to raising Bronx, the musician prefers not to be too stern just yet.

His advice?

"Don't discipline them too much," he tells Us.