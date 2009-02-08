Ed O'Neill will be "Married" again in a comedy pilot at ABC.



The "Married ... with Children" star, who has worked mostly in dramas since the FOX series ended its 10-year run in 1997, has signed on to the Alphabet's pilot "An American Family." Sofia Vergara ("The Knights of Prosperity") and Eric Stonestreet ( "CSI") have also joined the show.



Elsewhere, NBC has ordered a comedy pilot called "State of Romance," according to The Hollywood Reporter.



"An American Family" is a documentary-style comedy that follows three families. O'Neill will play the head of one of them, a 60-year-old man married to woman half his age (Vergara). It will also feature a traditional family and a gay couple (Stonestreet and Jesse Tyler Ferguson) who have just adopted a baby.



O'Neill co-starred in HBO's "John From Cincinnati" in 2007 and appeared in David Mamet's "Redbelt." His other credits include a recurring part on "The West Wing" and ABC's 2003 "Dragnet" remake.



Vergara will next be seen in "Madea Goes to Jail," which hits theaters later this month. Stonestreet has guested on numerous shows, including "NCIS," "The Mentalist" and " Pushing Daisies."



NBC's "State of Romance" comes from writers Barbara Wallace and Thomas R. Wolfe ("Nurses," "Murphy Brown"). The show is described as a present-day take on Jane Austen's "Pride and Prejudice" that's set in Chicago.