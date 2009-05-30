NEW YORK (AP) -- Prince Harry has toured a Harlem children's organization in Manhattan on the second day of his official New York City visit.

The 24-year-old prince chatted with a classroom of about 14 children studying for a math exam. He asked who was the best in the class and joked, "I was always the worst!"

He also visited the cafeteria and the gym at the Harlem Children's Zone.

He competed in an obstacle course competition with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, who co-founded a charity for poor children with the prince.

Harry said as he left that he's enjoyed his visit to New York. Asked if he'd like to return, he said, "Only if I'm welcome!"

The prince is set to participate in a polo match on Governors Island later Saturday.