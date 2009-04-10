Rep: CSI Star Lauren Lee Smith Weds
CSI star Lauren Lee Smith wed photographer Erik Steingroever, her rep confirms to Usmagazine.com.
The couple said "I Do" in a small ceremony in Cultus Lake, Canada -- about 70 miles outside of Vancouver.
See gorgeous celebrity wedding photos.
Smith, 28, plays agent Riley Adams on the CBS detective drama.
Her next movie, Helen, hits theaters this May.
