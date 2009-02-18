Could Darth Vader be heading for the altar? Cue the Imperial March-Wedding March mashup.



Hayden Christensen, who played young Anakin Skywalker in the "Star Wars" films, reportedly popped the question to actress Rachel Bilson over the holidays, according to People.



Although Bilson's rep wouldn't comment, a friend of the former star of "The O.C." claims she's "thrilled beyond belief."



Page Six first reported that Bilson was sporting a ring on a Los Angeles to New York flight and even told a fellow passenger that she was engaged.



Bilson and Christensen, 27, met when they co-starred in last year's action flick "Jumper."



Check out photos of other celebrities who met while filming.



Bilson previously dated Adam Brody, her co-star on "The O.C."