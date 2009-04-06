Charlie's Angels star Farrah Fawcett was hospitalized in L.A. Thursday in her ongoing cancer battle.

"She's in for a procedure, she'll be out," her longtime boyfriend Ryan O'Neal told the New York Post -- contradicting reports by RadarOnline.com that she was unconscious.

"This is not at death's door," O'Neal continued.

The actress, 62, revealed she had anal cancer in 2006. The following year, she held a press conference to announce she was in remission, but her cancer returned shortly after.

Fawcett traveled to Germany to receive experimental stem-cell treatment, which will be broadcast in a documentary on NBC called A Wing and a Prayer. She returned to the states late last week, where she was immediately hospitalized.

Meanwhile, her troubled 24-year-old son Redmond O'Neal was arrested on suspicion of bringing narcotics into a jail facility after admitting he was carrying drugs, L.A. Sheriff's spokesman Steve Whitmore confirms. He is being held on $25,000 bail.

Redmond and his father Ryan were arrested last September on suspicion of meth possession after police raided their Malibu home. Redmond pleaded not guilty to drug charges last month, while Ryan was sentenced to an 18-month drug program.