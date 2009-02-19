ALHAMBRA, Calif. (AP) -- The jury in Phil Spector's second murder trial has toured his Southern California home, where prosecutors allege the record producer shot actress Lana Clarkson to death six years ago.

The 12 jurors plus alternates spent about an hour at the hilltop home in Alhambra on Thursday.

Unlike the jury that deadlocked in Spector's first trial, the second jury saw the bloodstained foyer chair in which Clarkson died from a gunshot through the mouth.

The jury's tour was limited to the foyer, living room, a bathroom and the outside area where a courtyard fountain was splashing like it was the night Spector brought the actress home. A limousine was parked near the entryway.

Questions submitted by jurors after the visit were to be answered by the judge upon returning to a Los Angeles courtroom.