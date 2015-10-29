After a pretty contentious divorce from Bobby Flay earlier this year, Stephanie March is ready to move forward with her life.

The 41-year-old "Law and Order: SVU" star gave an interview to The New Potato, in which she opened up about her tough year and the best split advice she's gotten.

"'Now is not the time to stop being the person you always have been,'" she said of the powerful advice she received. "'People show up for you because of who you are, not what you can do for them.' And she was right. I am utterly blessed with good friends and family."

Also at the top of her list, is to hug all her loved ones this holiday season after the craziness of this past year.

Stephanie March filed for divorce from Bobby Flay, 50, in April after citing an irrevocable breakdown of their marriage. Rumors ran rampant that Bobby was having an affair with his assistant, although he has strongly denied those. The former couple finally settled their divorce in July 2015 and have since tried to move on.

It looks like Stephanie March is taking care of herself and in a great place. Good for you, girl!