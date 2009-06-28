Ugly Betty's Ana Ortiz Welcomes a Baby Girl
Ugly Betty's Ana Ortiz and her husband, musician Noah Lebenzon, have welcomed their first child, a girl, Usmagazine.com has confirmed.
Paloma Louise Lebenzon - who weighed 7 lbs., 10 oz. - was born Saturday at 4:25 p.m.
"I've heard lots of horror stories, but I'm actually really, really enjoying this!" Ortiz told Us of being pregnant earlier this year.
While pregnant she said, "all I want is cake." The baby, she told Us in February, has "definitely given me a sweet tooth."
