Ugly Betty's Ana Ortiz and her husband, musician Noah Lebenzon, have welcomed their first child, a girl, Usmagazine.com has confirmed.

Paloma Louise Lebenzon - who weighed 7 lbs., 10 oz. - was born Saturday at 4:25 p.m.

"I've heard lots of horror stories, but I'm actually really, really enjoying this!" Ortiz told Us of being pregnant earlier this year.

While pregnant she said, "all I want is cake." The baby, she told Us in February, has "definitely given me a sweet tooth."

