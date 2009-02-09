NEW YORK (AP) -- A representative for Usher says the singer's wife, Tameka Raymond, is recovering from surgery in Brazil.

Publicist Simone Smalls says Raymond "is in stable condition after suffering complications from routine surgery in Brazil. Her husband Usher is with her at the hospital."

No further details were provided. In her statement, Smalls says "the family requests privacy at this difficult time."

Raymond was being treated at the posh Sirio-Libanes Hospital in Sao Paulo, a hospital spokeswoman confirmed Monday. She did not give her name, per hospital rules.

Usher was supposed to be one of the performers at music mogul Clive Davis' pre-Grammy party Saturday night, but he had to back out for what Davis called a serious family illness.

The 30-year-old R&B star and his wife were married in August 2007. They have two young sons, 2-year-old Usher Raymond V and 2-month-old Naveid Ely Raymond.