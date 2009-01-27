Entertainment Tonight.Country cutie Taylor Swift stops by Radio Disney to give an acoustic performance of two singles from her Fearless CD -- "You're Not Sorry" and "White Horse."The platinum-selling Swift sold more albums in 2008 than any other recording artist in any genre of music, and she currently holds the Billboard all-genre record for most Top 20 debuts in a calendar year.Also look for Swift to guest star in an upcoming episode of "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," playing Haley Jones, a teen whose family runs a seedy Vegas motel.