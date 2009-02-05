NEW YORK (AP) -- "Legends!" — James Kirkwood's play that's best-known for what happened offstage rather than on — is finally getting to New York in a staged reading starring Whoopi Goldberg, Charles Busch and Lypsinka. The comedy about two washed-up Hollywood divas died twice on the road, once in 1986 in a production starring Mary Martin and Carol Channing, and then again in 2007 with Joan Collins and Linda Evans of "Dynasty" fame in the leads. The reading, March 23 at Town Hall, a benefit for Friends in Deed — an organization that helps people with life-threatening illnesses — will feature Busch and Lypsinka as the Tinseltown has-beens and Goldberg as a maid. The out-of-town travails of "Legends!" were chronicled in Kirkwood's eyewitness account about the first production, "Diary of a Mad Playwright: Perilous Adventures on the Road With Mary Martin and Carol Channing."