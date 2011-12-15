Sad news for host Ty Pennington!

ABC announced in a press release Thursday that Extreme Makeover: Home Edition will not return for a tenth season. The show will not continue as a weekly series once its 200th episode airs Jan. 13.

ABC will, however, air four special episodes after the season nine finale.

The show premiered in 2003, and according to the Hollywood Reporter, averaged 15.8 million viewers per episode. The team, consisting of Pennington and designer Michael Moloney, visited and rebuilt homes in need in all 50 states. It often featured high profile guests, including Kim Kardashian and Michelle Obama.

Pennington already has his next gig lined up. According to the Hollywood Reporter, he will star in ABC's upcoming daytime health and lifestyle series The Revolution, which is set to premiere in January.

