ABERDEEN, Wash. (AP) — After hearing from Kurt Cobain and Nirvana fans across the United States, the Washington state city of Aberdeen is keeping the words "Come as you are" on a welcome sign.

KBKW and KXRO report Mayor Bill Simpson announced at Wednesday night's City Council meeting the sign will stay.

The mayor received more than 300 emails after reports that the reference to a Nirvana song would be dropped when the sign is replaced. "Come as you are" was added to the "Welcome to Aberdeen" sign in 2005 following the 10-year anniversary of Cobain's 1994 death in Seattle.

Cobain grew up in Aberdeen. While the city plans to replace the aging sign, there are no plans to change the message.