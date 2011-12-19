"27 Dresses" star Judy Greer is no longer a bridesmaid!

The 36-year-old actress married Dean Johnsen, a co-executive producer for "Real Time With Bill Maher," in Los Angeles on Saturday, her rep tells Us Weekly.

The actress -- whose other film credits include "The Descendants," "Jawbreaker" and "13 Going on 30" -- said "I do" at the Los Angeles Athletic Club in front of nearly 200 friends, including Rashida Jones, Jason Biggs, Sarah Chalke and Bill Maher, according to a source.

Greer and Johnsen met on a blind date in mid-2010. Johnsen popped the question in June 2011 during a romantic trip to Napa, Calif.