What a teen dream team! Adam Brody and Leighton Meester looked smitten stepping out as a couple at the Los Angeles premiere of Brody's new film Some Girl(s) on Wednesday, June 26. The pair, who have been dating since late January, didn't seem to mind being snapped together, holding hands as they headed out of the event.

Meester, 27, kept her look bright and breezy in a two-toned blue dress, baby pink satchel and nude sandals. The former Gossip Girl actress kept her hair in loose waves around her face.

Her beau, 33-year-old Brody, meanwhile, wore a simple powder-blue button down and bright blue slacks for the film's premiere. The duo kept close as they left the festivities, with Meester grabbing for Brody's arm at one point.

As Us Weekly first reported in February, the pair "were always close and friendly," and started "hanging out" toward the end of January.

Brody and Meester were first spotted together taking in art exhibits at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Feb. 1, and were later snapped traveling together through Bangkok earlier this year. Though neither has explicitly spoken out about their relationship, Meester did admit to being a romantic during an interview with Lucky magazine last summer.

"I love love. It's the most intriguing universally understood emotion, and it comes in so many forms: family love, love of friends," she told the magazine's July 2012 issue. "I fall in love with everybody all the time."

The veteran teen drama actors first met on the set of their 2011 dramedy The Oranges, and will next costar together again in upcoming comedy Life Partners.

Meester was previously linked to artist Aaron Himelstein, but the pair called it quits after just a little over a year of dating. Former OC star Brody was last linked to director Lorene Scafaria back in 2010.

