Adam Lambert wants a refund on his Les Miserables movie tickets.

After catching the flick this week, American Idol's season 8 runner-up took to Twitter to offer a scathing review of the movie musical starring Anne Hathaway, Hugh Jackman and others.

"Les Mis: Visually impressive with great Emotional performances. But the score suffered massively with great actors PRETENDING to be singers. It's an opera. Hollywood's movie musicals treat the singing as the last priority," Lambert tweeted.

Giving Hathaway a pass for her "breathtaking" performance as dying prostitute Fantine, Lambert slammed the rest of the cast for singing live while filming. "I do think it was cool they were singing live, but with that cast, they should have studio recorded and sweetened the vocals. . . The singing was so distracting at times it pulled me out."

"The industry will say 'these actors were so brave to attempt singing this score live,' but why not cast actors who could actually sound good? Sorry for being so harsh but it's so true!" he continued via Twitter.

While Lambert may take offense with Les Miserables' movie vocals, those involved in the actual production gave their all for the film. Cast as dashing battle hero Marius, Eddie Redmayne tells Us Weekly's Charles Thorp the audition process was akin to something seen on American Idol or The X Factor. "It was so intense -- I have new respect for people of those shows," he explained. "The only thing missing was Paula Abdul and Simon Cowell!"

