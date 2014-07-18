Adam Levine and his fiancee Behati Prinsloo will exchange vows in Mexico on Saturday, July 19, according to multiple reports.

The Maroon 5 singer and the model will wed in Cabo San Lucas almost a year to the day after Levine proposed.

Models Candice Swanepoel and Erin Heatherton, actor Jonah Hill and country star Blake Shelton are among the celebrity guests expected to attend the nuptials.

