We could not be any more obsessed with this blossoming friendship!

In the same week that Adele released her new song, "Hello," the famed singer also had a sit down interview with i-D magazine and talked about pretty much everything from babies to records.

"I'd like to tour properly," Adele said. "I'd like to see Britney in Vegas. Dunno about more kids ... I'd like to make another record."

Hold the phone ... Adele is a huge fan of Britney?! Well, it turns out the feeling is mutual!

Britney Spears got wind that Adele wants to see her Las Vegas performance and immediately jumped on Twitter and posted: "@Adele I'll trade you 2 tickets to my show for 2 tickets to YOURS! Stop by #PieceOfMe and say #Hello anytime!!"

We can't wait to see social media pics of these two hanging out in Las Vegas, talking music and maybe even having their kids hang out together!