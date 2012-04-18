Adele, Rihanna Make 2012 Time 100 List

Reported by WENN

Soul singer Adele is officially a global superstar -- she's made it onto the Time 100 list of the world's most influential people.

The Brit shot to international fame last year when her emotional rendition of "Someone Like You" at the Brit Awards became an online sensation, and she went on to scoop a record-equaling six Grammys in February.

Now the "Rolling in the Deep" hit-maker's stellar 18 months has been capped by her inclusion on the prestigious Time 100 list.

Royal bride Duchess Kate is another new name in the lineup following her wedding to Prince William last year, along with a surprise entry for her sister, Pippa Middleton, who was maid of honor at the nuptials.

Singer Rihanna, Oscar-nominated actress Viola Davis, movie boss Harvey Weinstein, President Barack Obama and screen star Tilda Swinton are also included on the 2012 list.

