Is Adele ready to share her son's name? The Golden Globe-winning singer stepped out in West Hollywood on Monday, Jan. 21 wearing a new gold necklace that spelled out the name "Angelo."

Adele, 24, welcomed her first child, a son, in October with boyfriend Simon Konecki. She has yet to reveal his name, but fans are now speculating that it could be "Angelo."

Earlier this month, Adele explained to reporters backstage at the Golden Globes why she hasn't yet revealed the moniker. "I am not sharing his name at the moment," she said. "It is very personal to me and I just want to enjoy him at the moment."

Though she has been lying low spending time with her newborn, the awards fest was her first night out since her son's birth in October. "This is for my boyfriend who convinced me to do it and my lovely son," she said when she won the award for Best Original Song for "Skyfall," which was featured in the James Bond film of the same name.

Also nominated for an Academy Award for the track, the singer is set to sing "Skyfall" during the show on Jan. 23 -- her first live performance since the February 2012 Grammys. "It's an honor to be nominated, and terrifyingly wonderful to be singing in front of people who have captured my imagination over and over again," she said of her song which is competing in the Original Song category. "It's something I've never experienced and probably only ever will once!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Adele Wears "Angelo" Necklace: Is It Her Son's Name?