Looks like Adriana Lima's got a little prodigy in the making!

The Victoria's Secret model, 30, revealed that her daughter, 21-month-old Valentina, speaks three languages. The trilingual tot is her first child with husband, professional Serbian basketball player Marko Jaric.

The Brazilian supermodel gushed to the New York Post about her daughter's ability to speak both Serbian and Portuguese at the launch of the new Victoria's Secret Showstopper bra in New York City on Tuesday morning.

Lima added that little Valentina reserves English to address her Maltese, Ivy. The proud mom says that she orders her dog to "come now" when she wants her to follow.

Lima and Jaric, 32, married in February 2009. They currently live in Beverly Hills.

