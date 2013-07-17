Adrienne Bailon is rethinking her ink. While dating Rob Kardashian from 2007 to 2009, the pair decided to get each other's names tattooed on their bodies. During a recent episode of Bailon's new daytime talk show, The Real, the "Uncontrollable" singer said she's removing her ode to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 26.

(Bailon got "Robert A. Kardashian" tattooed on her butt; Kardashian got "Adrienne E. Bailon" written on his left ribcage.)

"I've gotten pretty bad tattoos before," Bailon, 29, told co-hosts Tamar Braxton, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Loni Love and Jeannie Mai. "Everybody knows I have the ratchet-iest booty tattoo of an ex-boyfriend. I don't know what I was thinking."

Bailon added that she is "in the process" of getting laser tattoo removal. "It does not feel good. You could smell your flesh burning," she explained. "And it's my ass flesh burning!"

"It's awful. Ten-letter last name, Kardashian. It's pretty bad, yeah," she added. "Now that is a ratchet tattoo. I made a very bad decision. Don't follow my example." When Mowry-Housley asked Bailon how she fit such a long name on her butt, the former Cheetah Girls star replied, "Mr. Cartoon did my tattoo. . . It was sized down so much that it actually started almost looking like a black blob."

Bailon vowed to never get another lover's name drawn on her body again -- and urged viewers to learn from her mistake: "Don't do it!"

