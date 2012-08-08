"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Adrienne Maloof's husband Dr. Paul Nassif may have filed for legal separation, but Maloof is staying strong despite her marital woes.

"It's just another bump in the road," Maloof, 50, reasoned to Us Weekly at Wednesday's L.A. launch of the OMG Phone Case at Kitson. "Just like any marriage, it has its problems. We happen to be doing that right now and it's on a public platform."

Married for 10 years, Maloof and Nassif, who petitioned for joint custody of the couple's three sons (Gavin, 9, and 6-year-old twins Colin and Christian) in his July 30 filing, have attended counseling sessions in hopes of working out their issues.

Keeping her children top of mind, Maloof tells Us she anticipates a "positive resolution" with Nassif, 50, as they hash out custody details.

"I'm hoping for the best. Our children come first and we'll see," says Maloof. "My personality has always been really balanced, and I remember where my priorities lie which is with my children. So when you have that in mind, I think everything else kind of falls into place."

Describing the couple's relationship as "volatile," an insider tells Us that Maloof and Nassif simply grew apart and that no one cheated. "It's not a vindictive 'I hate you' situation," says the source.

