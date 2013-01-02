A.J. Buckley rang in the new year with … a ring.

The CSI: NY actor dropped down to one knee and presented his girlfriend of two years, oncology nurse Abigail Ochse, with a vintage-style ring on Monday, Dec. 31, Us Weekly has confirmed.

Buckley, 34, popped the question in front of his mother, Patricia Buckley, Ochse's sister, Alicia and a group of the couple’s closest friends while on holiday in Hawaii.

"Anyone live in Maui? Any recommendations?" the actor tweeted innocently the week before.

Contrary to his seemingly clueless traveler's query, however, the one-time Entourage actor had the occasion perfectly, meaningfully planned out.

He chose to propose to Ochse (who goes by Abby) under a tree in Turtle Bay at Napili Beach, the same tree where the couple had left some of his late father’s ashes last year.

And he hid the ring, made by Dan Wexler in Houston, in a box of fireworks until just the right moment.

