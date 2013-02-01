NEW YORK (AP) — Alan Cumming is taking his Macbeth to Broadway — and his Macduff and Duncan and the three witches.

Producers said Friday that the Tony Award winning Scottish actor will bring his one-man "Macbeth to Broadway's Ethel Barrymore Theatre beginning April 7. It will run through June 30.

The production, led by directors John Tiffany and Andrew Goldberg, originated at the National Theatre of Scotland and made a stop last summer in the Lincoln Center Festival.

In the play, "The Good Wife" actor appears as a patient in a white-tiled mental hospital for whom the plot of "Macbeth" is sort of a schizophrenic nightmare. Two other actors play medical staff, but speak few lines.