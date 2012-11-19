NEW YORK (AP) — Glee co-creator Ryan Murphy is paying tribute at the International Emmy Awards to television legends Norman Lear and Alan Alda, whose socially-conscious shows in the '70s changed the face of television.

Murphy presented the "All in the Family" creator and "M(asterisk)A(asterisk)S(asterisk)H star with the 40th Anniversary Special Founders Award at Monday night's gala at the Hilton New York Hotel. The organizers marked the milestone anniversary by honoring a producer and performer with shows that were on TV in 1972 when the International Emmys began.

Argentina's "Television x la Inclusion" became the first series to receive International Emmys in both acting categories when Dario Grandinetti and Cristina Banegas both won.

Brazil and Britain also won two Emmys; Australia, France and Germany had one apiece.