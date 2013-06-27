Alec Baldwin has deactivated his Twitter page following a foul-mouthed rant over allegations his pregnant wife was posting messages online during James Gandolfini's funeral on Thursday.

RELATED: James Gandolfini funeral: Family members, 'Sopranos' co-stars pay respects

The couple paid their respects to "The Sopranos" star at a church in New York, and an online report suggested Baldwin's partner Hilaria had been tweeting throughout the service.

Initially, the former "30 Rock" star brushed off the allegations by posting a simple message on the website, writing, "Someone wrote that my wife was tweeting at a funeral. Hey. That's not true. But I'm gonna tweet at your funeral".

He went on to post a litany of nasty, homophobic messages directed at The Daily Mail's George Stark, calling the writer a "toxic little queen," "a lying little b----" and threatening to "put my foot up your f------ ass, George Stark, but I'm sure you'd dig it too much."

RELATED: Alec Baldwin sweeps pregnant wife off her feet at Cannes

Baldwin later returned to Twitter to rant about Stark's report, writing, "My wife and I attend a funeral to pay our respects to an old friend ... How much of this s--- are people supposed to take? With these f---ing blatant lies every day. My wife did not use her phone, in any capacity, at our friend's funeral. Now, f--- this Twitter + good luck to all of you who know the truth."

RELATED: Older men and their younger ladies

Baldwin's page was then taken offline.

Hilaria attempted to explain the timing of messages which appeared on her page on Thursday, adding, "Here is some info ... When someone tweets something at a certain time, and you retweet it later, it posts the time the first person tweeted."

The Daily Mail, meanwhile, has removed Stark's byline from the story.