Time may heal all wounds, but that doesn't mean Ali Landry isn't still scarred by the memory of her brief marriage to Mario Lopez.

The model and actress opened up to Ryan Seacrest in a recent radio interview and revealed that Lopez's new gig as a cohost on The X Factor turned her off from the show for good.

When asked if she watched this past season, the 39-year-old mom giggled.

PHOTOS: Most shocking celeb cheating scandals

"No…I actually stopped watching," she responded. "I liked the show before he came on."

When Seacrest followed up his first question with, "Oh, I was going to ask you how you thought he did as a host," Landry continued to yuck it up.

"I wouldn't know," she laughed.

PHOTOS: Women who've been cheated on

Landry and Lopez, also 39, were wed for two weeks in April 2004 after six years of dating when Landry was clued in on the Extra host’s many infidelities.

"A marriage is a very, very big deal, so it wasn't just like, 'Oh yeah, get married, get divorced,'" she told Access Hollywood in an interview last fall. "For me, my parents are still together. The sacrament of marriage for me is very, very important."

"So I never even knew anyone who did that to someone else – didn't even know that was possible, like [from] someone you trusted and loved. I was blindsided. The rug was pulled out from underneath me."

PHOTOS: Hollywood's shortest marriages

Landry has since married director Alejandro Monteverde, and has two young children with him.

Lopez wed girlfriend of four years Courtney Mazza in a Mexican beach wedding last Dec. 1.

The full interview with Landry airs Wednesday, Jan. 9.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Ali Landry: I Liked The X Factor Before Mario Lopez Was a Host