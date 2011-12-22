While most stars carry around designer purses with eye-popping price tags, Ali Larter proudly totes an affordable Feed 2 Kenya bag ($225, feedprojects.com) that supports a good cause.

"[It] feeds two Kenyan schoolchildren for a year. It's one of my favorites. I love the burlap and the beading," she tells Us Weekly.

Larter, 35, also admits that her purse "is always trashed" and that her wallet has nothing in it. "My bills and credit cards are just floating around." The mom of Teddy, 12 months, gives Us a peek at what else is in her chaotic carryall.

"I never got into using my phone's calendar. It's easier to write in my Tiffany day planner. There's something charming about having a datebook."

"I have tons of sunglasses. My husband [actor Hayes MacArthur, 34] won't let me buy another pair because I lose them all the time."

"Creme de la Mer is my indulgence ($135, cremedelamer.com) -- I just have really dry skin. For soap, I love Cetaphil. I'm all about where to splurge and where to sneak."

"I've got a little baby blue Ferragamo makeup bag and I always have a ton of lip glosses in it. [For] everyday it's Chanel Glossimer in Glaze. I'm also using a sparkly one for the holidays called Galatic ($28.50 each, chanel.com).

"I use Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer SPF 20 ($42, sephora.com) and Stila Convertible Color in Gerbera ($25, stilacosmetics.com). It's like peachy-orange and it makes you look fresh."

"I have Jay-Z's Decoded ($35, amazon.com). I'm obsessed with him -- he's a philosopher! He breaks hip-hop down, what the lyrics mean to him."

