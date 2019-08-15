All the ways the '90s are impacting modern pop culture

Lately, it feels like the '90s all over again! With classic '90s TV shows returning to our screens, movies being remade and the era's fashion making a comeback, Wonderwall.com is rounding up all the ways the decade is impacting pop culture in 2019. Our first example? Let's take a trip back to Beverly Hills! Aaron Spelling's iconic teen soap "Beverly Hills, 90210" first aired in 1990 and ran for a full decade, ending in May 2000, but fans headed back to the ritzy zip code in August 2019 with "BH90210." The revamp isn't a true reboot -- more like a fun wink at the original series as the actors play themselves dealing with a reboot of the iconic series in faux-reality -- but stars Gabrielle Carteris, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Brian Austin Green, Jason Priestley, Tori Spelling and Ian Ziering all returned to the delight of fans of the West Beverly Hills High alums.

