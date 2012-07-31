Aly Raisman has already made history at her debut Olympics -- winning the first U.S. gold medal for the women's gymnastics since 1996 with her four teammates and securing herself a coveted spot in the All-Around Finals. But even though the Team USA gymnastics captain is fearless and focused on the floor, she's just like any other high school senior. Below, the 18-year-old Needham, Mass. native opens up to Us Weekly.

PHOTOS: Meet Team USA's gymnasts

She has a friend who's a boy…not a boyfriend. "We're really good friends," Raisman tells Us of her male BFF, Jamie McGill, who was also her prom date. "He wrote 'Prom?' in Christmas lights and gave me pink roses. It was really cute." But the brunette beauty assures Us that her pro career doesn't allow for relationship time. "I don't really have time for boyfriends. Right now it's more important for me to just stay focused and not have to deal with any drama."

She loves young Hollywood's hottest teen idols Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber -- but not just for their chart-topping tunes. "They seem like down-to-earth people," she tells Us, adding, "I also like Selena Gomez a lot, because I think she's really a good role model and she's a good example for everyone."

VIDEO: Athletes to watch at this year's Games

She'd like to pursue a fashion designing career. "When I'm older, I want to have my own workout clothes line, like leggings and cute jackets in bright and fun colors," she says.

Not all gymnastics events are equal to her. Telling The Improper Bostonian mag about her least-favorite event, Raisman's answer is, "The bars. I love to perform on floor, and it's where I'm more confident, but I like challenges, so it makes me much more determined in the gym to work on that."

She wouldn't mind shilling makeup and sandwiches. "I've always really wanted to do a Subway commercial," she tells The Bostoninan Improper. "That would be so cool. Or a makeup ad -- it would be really cool to have a makeup brand sponsor."

PHOTOS: Olympic athletes' post-Games careers

Want more Olympics? Meet Team USA's families, go inside their homes (and gyms!), and more! Check out Us Weekly's Olympic collectors edition, "American Heroes," on newsstands now. Order at bn.com/usolympics.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Aly Raisman: 5 Things You Don't Know About Me