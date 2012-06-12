Alyson Hannigan Welcomes Daughter Keeva Jane!

Us Weekly

Welcome to Hollywood, Keeva!

Alyson Hannigan and her husband, Alexis Denisof, welcomed their second daughter, Keeva Jane Denisof, May 23, her rep tells Us Weekly exclusively.

PHOTOS: Alyson and adorable Satyana

Little Keeva joins big sister Satyana, 3. "They are all doing well," the rep adds. Us was first to break news of Hannigan's second pregnancy in mid-December.

PHOTOS: How she got her body back after Satyana's birth

Last month, the "How I Met Your Mother" actress, 38, was among the many Hollywood moms congratulating (via Twitter) Jessica Simpson on the birth of her daughter, Maxwell Drew. Joked Hannigan, "Does this mean I now have the biggest bump?" (The star also cracked that people assumed she was "ready to pop" as early as April.)

The "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" alumna wed Denisof, 46 (who starred on "Buffy" spin-off "Angel"), in October 2003.

PHOTOS: Pregnant stars who've bared all

"[Being a mother] has changed me in every way because my life is so much greater," Hannigan told Us in May 2010. "It filled a void I never knew was there -- it's the most amazing experience of my life. I just feel so blessed to get to be on this journey, to be a mommy. [Satyana] is just the greatest baby.

Keep clicking to see photos of Alyson and her family ...