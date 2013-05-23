More trouble for Amanda Bynes. The former child star, 27, was arrested Thursday, May 23 at her New York City apartment for marijuana possession, reckless endangerment and tampering with evidence -- and underwent psychiatric evaluation at Roosevelt Hospital -- NYPD confirms to Us Weekly.

Building personnel at Bynes' high-rise Manhattan apartment building first contacted police to report that the actress was smoking pot in the building's lobby. When authorities arrived, Bynes had already returned to her apartment. "Officers and building personnel went up to her apartment and she invited them in," an NYPD rep tells Us, adding that Bynes was alone at the time. "There was a smell of marijuana and a bong in the apartment, at which point Bynes picked up and threw out the window."

The What I Like About You star -- whose bizarre NYC behavior and comment-causing Twitter postings have dominated headlines for months -- was then taken to Roosevelt Hospital and the 18th precinct.

"She did not resist arrest," NYPD adds. "Can't comment on her emotional or mental state at this time."

She was photographed leaving the midtown police station, escorted by officers, in handcuffs and shackles. Earlier in May, the actress pled no contest for driving with a suspended license in Burbank, Calif. back in September 2012, and was placed on three years probation. She still still faces charges stemming from her April 2012 DUI arrest.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Amanda Bynes Arrested for Marijuana Possession, Throwing Bong Out Window