Amanda Bynes' mother gets temporary conservatorship

OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — A judge has granted Amanda Bynes' mother a temporary conservatorship over the former child actress.

Ventura County Judge Glen Reiser ruled Friday that Richard and Lynn Bynes should be allowed to limited control of their 27-year-old daughter's personal affairs, including medical treatment.

Earlier this morning, TMZ reported that Bynes' psychiatric hold had been extended for 30 days under doctors' orders, which requires the patient to be "gravely disabled as a result of a mental disorder."

Reiser said a mental health court has control over Bynes' medical treatment, but if she is released from a psychiatric facility then her mother will have authority to decide treatment.

The former star of Nickelodeon shows "All That" and her own variety series has been in a psychiatric hospital since last month. Authorities placed her in the hospital after she started a small fire in the driveway of a house in her hometown of Thousand Oaks, Calif.

Lynn Bynes will also have control over her daughter's finances.

