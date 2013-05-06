At least she's honest. Amanda Bynes had no problem fessin' up to a little bit of apparent plastic surgery during a long Twitter rant on Sunday, telling her followers that getting a nose job was "the most amazing thing" she could have done for her self-esteem.

"The reason I've asked all magazines and blogs to stop using old photos of me is I don't look like that anymore!" she wrote to her more than one million followers. "I had a nose job to remove skin that was like a webbing in between my eyes. I wasn't going to tell anyone, but I look so much prettier in my new photos that I don't want old photos used anymore!"

Bynes, 27, has provided plenty of her own social media fodder of late, constantly tweeting photos of herself in various stages of undress, including shocking images of the former child star topless and pouting in the mirror.

"Rawr!" she captioned one shot on May 1, in which she covered her breasts with her arms, her long blond hair draped strategically over her shoulder. "Long hair don't care," she wrote in another as she perched on the edge of her sink.

The former actress also previously said that she has an eating disorder and wants rapper Drake to "murder" her vagina." "I weigh 135," she shared on Apr. 30. "I need to be 100 lbs!"

