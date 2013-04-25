Amanda Bynes got a makeover on Thursday -- but is it an improvement? The "Hairspray" actress, who tweeted two selfies of her new hairstyle, said she "buzzed half my head like Cassie," the singer best known for her 2006 hit "Me & U."

Bynes added, "No more old photos! This is the new me! I love it!" The aspiring fashion designer then re-tweeted several positive responses from her followers, including one that compared her to celebrities like Miley Cyrus and Amber Rose (who both rock buzzed blond looks).

Earlier this month, the former child star tweeted pictures of previous hairstyles and lashed out at a hairstylist from the John Barrett Salon at Bergdorf Goodman. "I had to shave my head because of hair damage from someone at John Barrett," the 27-year-old tweeted, "so I'm not loving my paparazzi pics for a few years!"

