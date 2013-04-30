SEATTLE (AP) — Amanda Knox says in an interview that what happened to her was "surreal but it could have happened to anyone."

The Seattle native told ABC News' Diane Sawyer in an interview to be aired Tuesday night that she wants to be reconsidered as a person and wants "the truth to come out."

Last month, Italy's highest criminal court overturned Knox's acquittal in the 2007 slaying of British student Meredith Kercher and ordered a new trial. Italian law cannot compel Knox to return for the new legal proceeding.

Knox tells Sawyer the high court's decision was "incredibly painful" and she felt as if she had to crawl through yet another field of barbed wire after reaching what she thought was the end.

Her memoir, "Waiting to Be Heard," was released Tuesday.