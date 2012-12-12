Mother-to-be Amber Rose has no qualms about showing off her growing baby bump now, but according to fiance Wiz Khalifa, it's taken quite a while for the model to get comfortable in her new role.

The 25-year-old rapper revealed in a radio interview Saturday that Rose once suffered a miscarriage prior to this pregnancy, a tragedy that deeply affected both of them.

"Her first pregnancy was like right before [her current pregnancy], and it was unexpected," Khalifa told Hot 107.9. "Right when we found out she was pregnant she lost the baby."

But Khalifa said he and the model, 29, were not to be deterred.

"I was like, 'F--k that, I want a baby,'" Khalifa said. "And she got pregnant again — like right away" though the pair decided that they "didn't want to say anything about it until her second trimester and everything was good."

The couple initially denied that Rose was pregnant when rumors began to surface earlier this year, finally admitting to their soon-to-be parenthood at the MTV Video Music Awards in September.

There, a glowing Rose donned a nude-and-black-lace figure-hugging gown, putting a protective hand to her belly on the red carpet.

And the couple has clearly come to embrace their impending bundle of joy since then.

Earlier this month, Rose took to Twitter to share a few shots of her growing baby bump.

"28 weeks, Rosebuds & Rosestuds!" Rose tweeted along with the shot Dec. 1, wearing little more than a sports bra, matching underwear and a grin.

Khalifa could similarly hardly contain his excitement for fatherhood during the radio interview this past weekend.

"I can't wait," he said. "Every time we go to the doctor, he tells us how healthy the baby is, how perfect her pregnancy has been, and literally has just inspired me to be the best dad."

"I have this little ball of joy coming into the world, I gotta show right for him."

The musical pair - who collaborated on Khalifa's new album "O.N.I.F.C." out earlier this month - have been engaged since this past March after dating for over a year.

