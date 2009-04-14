NEW YORK (AP) -- A clothing company known for its racy ads is fighting Woody Allen's $10 million lawsuit accusing it of damaging his reputation.

American Apparel says it can't ruin what the film director already spoiled himself.

The 73-year-old Allen started the fight when he sued the Los Angeles-based company last year for using his image on a few of its billboards.

Allen says he didn't authorize the displays.

A company lawyer says the clothier will make Allen's relationship to actress Mia Farrow and her adopted daughter the focus of a trial scheduled to begin in New York City on May 18.

Stuart Slotnick says based on that scandal, Allen is overestimating the value of his image.