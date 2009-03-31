Here's what you didn't see on last night's American Idol:

CLASHING WITH CONTESTANTS

While judge Kara DioGuardi critiqued contestant Megan Joy's performance of "Turn Your Lights Down Low," her brother yelled out, "Broken record!" It startled the judge.

During the break, DioGuardi approached him and the rest of her family. At first, she thought he was yelling "broken record" at his sister. When Joy's brother told her the comment was aimed at her, DioGuardi was taken aback. "I am? Why?" she asked. He then said "packaged artist" could be her "packaged phrase." Upset, she stormed off with her bodyguards.

She approached Joy's brother again during the next break, tapping him on the

shoulder. She then said to the people around them, "Can you believe what he

said to me?"

See then-and-now photos of your favorite Idol contestants

It wasn't her only miffed moment. After DioGuardi and low-scoring contestant Anoop Desai clashed over his rendition of Usher's "Caught Up," the show went to commercial and DioGuardi made an annoyed face as she turned away to walk backstage. She then greeted guest Neil Patrick Harris (who was his beau David Burtka) as he waved wildly from the audience.

GETTING THE COLD SHOULDER FROM SIMON

DioGuardi recently complained on the Ellen DeGeneres Show that the other judges "talk about the clothes" more than the "technical" aspects of a singer's performance. But when contestant Allison Iraheta walked on stage in a poofy red dress and black leggings, DioGuardi ended up commenting on her look. When Simon Cowell remarked that Iraheta resembled "something out of The Addams Family," DioGuardi leaned over and said to him off-mic, "So, you agree with me!" Cowell refused to acknowledge her.

Check out which contestants have gotten married or had babies

Throughout the show, Cowell and Paula Abdul (who was "upset" over DioGuardi's comments to DeGeneres, says a source) bonded, talking and whispering frequently. After contestant Scott MacIntyre sang, the two cut off DioGuardi's critique by walking backstage with their arms around each other.

See Paula Abdul's worst outfits of all time

MIXING UP CLUB NAMES

The ladies in the audience went crazy after Adam Lambert sang "Play That Funky Music." While Abdul judged his performance, DioGuardi tried to talk to Cowell over Abdul's head. He appeared to ignore her. DioGuardi then made a reference to "Studio 54," but she accidentally called it "Studio 57." As the show went to a break, she cleared up her mistake, making a throat-slashing motion.

See the most unforgettable Idol contestants of all time