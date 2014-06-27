Oscar winner Amy Adams showed her gratitude to a U.S. soldier on Friday, June 27, by offering him her first class seat on a flight to Los Angeles.

The "American Hustle" star was waiting to board a plane in Detroit when she noticed the man in uniform standing at the same gate.

She quietly approached airline representatives and asked to swap seats with him, taking his place in coach.

A fellow passenger, sports broadcaster Jemele Hill, noticed the secret swap and expressed her admiration for Adams in a post on her Twitter page.

She wrote, "Just saw actress Amy Adams do something incredibly classy. She gave her 1st class seat to an American soldier. I'm an even bigger fan now."

Adams, whose father was a military man, was introduced to the soldier before heading to economy class to find her seat.

She isn't the first celebrity to make such a kind gesture -- comedienne Amy Poehler gave up her first class seat to a new mum and her baby on a flight to Los Angeles to New York in May 2014.