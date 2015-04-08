From the where-did-this-come-from-file, Amy Poehler is sporting a new hue these days, trading in her blond locks to become a redhead!

Amy becomes the latest in a cavalcade of celebrities who have recently made major hair transformations: Hilary Duff went blue, so did Amber Rose; Julianne Hough went pink; and Sarah Hyland chopped her hair in a serious way.

Amy debuted her burgundy hair at the 60th anniversary celebration of Allen Ginsberg's poem "Howl" on April 7. Since she donned black pants and a black jacket, her wavy hair was easily the focal point of her ensemble — probably because we've really only ever known her as a blond.

According to reports, Amy made no reference to the new auburn locks, but she seems to be comfortable with her new mane.

The reason for switch? We don't know. Maybe it's for a movie role… Maybe she did it on a dare… Maybe blonds don't have more fun.