LONDON (AP) — The late Amy Winehouse has been nominated for a Brit Award, joining acts such as Emeli Sande and Paloma Faith in the running for best British female act.

Winehouse — who died in July 2011 from accidental alcohol poisoning — was eligible as a result of the release of her "Lioness: Hidden Treasures" album.

Sande, Mumford & Sons and Alt-J led the nominations for Britain's premiere music awards, with three each.

Other nominees include the Rolling Stones, up for best live act against Coldplay, Mumford & Sons, Muse, and The Vaccines.

Stones guitarist Keith Richards welcomed the nomination, saying "on stage is where we belong."

The 2012 Brit awards will take place Feb. 20 and feature performances by Muse and Robbie Williams.